BREAKING | Oscar Mabuyane to sue Julius Malema for defamation

Eastern Cape Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has briefed his lawyers to prepare papers in pursuit of mounting a defamation lawsuit against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mabuyane’s drastic action comes after Malema again, on Thursday, made allegations against him outside the KuGompo City Magistrate’s Court during an address to supporters after his sentencing for gun-related crimes.

Malema told the police deployed to the court precinct to go to Mabuyane’s office and arrest him, alleging that the premier had stolen a master’s degree qualification from the University of Fort Hare.

Mabuyane told Sunday World that he takes exception to Malema’s repeated attacks based “on lies” and was now taking legal action to end the “vitriol”.

Favourable ruling against Khawula

“I am going to take legal action against Julius Malema for defamation. He has gone too far with his nonsense,” Mabuyane said.

“I have instructed my lawyers to deal with his verbal diarrhoea. He cannot be allowed to perpetually spread lies unabated.”

Malema’s persistent jabs at Mabuyane whenever he is in the Eastern Cape stem from the long-time deregistration of Mabuyane from completing his master’s degree at the University of Fort Hare, which he is challenging in court.

The red berets’ leader will now be getting a taste of his own medicine after emerging with a favourable ruling just early this week against controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula, who has been asked to withdraw and apologise for his false reports of marital problems in the Malema home.

Malema is also suing Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene for alleging he had an untoward link to notorious late taxi boss Jothan “Mswazi” Msibi.

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