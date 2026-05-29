China in talks with EU on new steel tariffs, says commerce ministry

China is currently engaged in negotiations with the European Union (EU) within the framework of the World Trade Organization on the EU’s plan to implement new steel tariffs from July 1 this year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
The EU’s move is essentially trade protectionism, which not only fails to uphold the competitiveness of its steel industry but will also severely disrupt China-EU steel trade and affect the stability of global production and supply chains, said ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a press briefing in response to a media question.
Quest for win-win outcome
China hopes to achieve a win-win outcome through negotiations, while promoting the stable and healthy development of China-EU economic and trade relations, He said.
Should the EU discriminate against Chinese companies and products, China will take corresponding measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.
- China is negotiating with the EU at the WTO regarding the EU's plan to impose new steel tariffs starting July 1.
- The Chinese Ministry of Commerce calls the EU's tariffs trade protectionism that harms both steel competitiveness and China-EU trade stability.
- China warns that the tariffs could disrupt global production and supply chains within the steel industry.
- China aims for a win-win resolution to maintain stable and healthy economic and trade relations with the EU.
- If the EU discriminates against Chinese companies, China will respond with measures to protect its rights and interests.
China is currently engaged in negotiations with the European Union (EU) within the framework of the World Trade Organization on the EU's plan to implement new steel tariffs from July 1 this year, the Ministry of Commerce said on
China hopes to achieve a win-win outcome through negotiations, while promoting the stable and healthy development of China-EU economic and trade relations, He said.
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