Congo files ICJ case against Rwanda over role in conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo has filed a case against Rwanda at the International Court of Justice over its role in the long-running conflict in the east, the government said on Friday.

In a statement, Congo accused Rwanda of breaching international conventions, including those on the prevention of genocide, racial discrimination and torture.

Congo said Rwanda had dispatched forces and backed or directed armed groups to carry out unlawful military operations on its territory following the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Congo said the alleged crimes committed against civilians included massacres, extrajudicial killings, torture, sexual violence, forced displacement and discrimination, spanning more than three decades.

There was no immediate response from the Rwandan government, which has regularly denied allegations that it backs any rebel groups operating in Congo.

Congo seeks reparations

Congo is calling for the ICJ to order Rwanda to cease the alleged violations and award reparations to Congo and its victims.

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, confirmed it had received Congo’s application to start a case.

UN experts and Western governments have sided with Congo in finding Rwanda responsible for providing support to M23, a major armed group in the east.

The decades-long conflict is rooted in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, after remnants of the forces associated with the genocide fled across the border into eastern Congo.

This is the third time Congo has tried to bring a case against Rwanda at the ICJ, which is the United Nations’ highest court and deals with disputes between states and alleged breaches of international treaties.

The first case was dropped by the Congolese authorities in 2001. A second was dismissed by the ICJ in 2006 because the court found it did not have jurisdiction to make a ruling on the case at that time.

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