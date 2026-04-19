Cops arrest another Ekurhuleni metro big gun

Hot on the heels of the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi on Saturday, law enforcement authorities have confirmed that heads still continue to roll.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement on Sunday saying that another senior municipal official attached to the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality has joined Mkhwanazi behind bars.

“The 40-year-old senior official was arrested this morning on Sunday in Johannesburg. He faces the same charges of fraud, corruption and defeating and or obstructing the ends of justice. Both suspects will appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” the SAPS statement read.

Suspect arrested at OR Tambo

SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the official was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport. She added, however, that the arrested official is not attached to the EMPD, “but rather attached to the administrative office of the municipality”.

Evidence led in the Madlanga commission has portrayed the Ekurhuleni metro as the epicentre of some of the worst corruption schemes the country has experienced. Mkhwanazi had a torrid time trying to convince the commissioners that he never crossed the line in his tenure as a top cop in the metro. Evidence linking him to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala saw him visibly feeling the heat on the commission’s witness seat.

It came as no surprise, therefore, when the announcement came on Saturday that police had decided to put him behind bars.

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