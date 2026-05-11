Cyril Ramaphosa calls family meeting on Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, this evening, address the nation after the Constitutional Court judgement on Phala Phala.

This was confirmed in a media statement issued by the presidency, stating that Ramaphosa will address the nation following the judgment of the “Constitutional Court in the case brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters challenging the National Assembly’s decision with respect to Section 89 proceedings against the president”.

Sunday World will livestream Ramaphosa’s address on its website.

Ramaphosa’s statement comes after ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula called a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in the wake of the landmark Phala Phala judgment.

Sunday World understands the urgent meeting will take place in Cape Town on Tuesday evening, with the party expected to chart its political strategy and manage the fallout from the ruling that has once again placed the president under intense pressure.

Mbalula’s call came to light after National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed on Monday that she is moving to comply with the Constitutional Court’s judgment by beginning a process of appointing an impeachment committee to examine the Section 89 report into the Phala Phala scandal.

“In compliance with the judgment of the court, the speaker will initiate the process to constitute the impeachment committee in terms of rules 129J to 129O of the Rules of the National Assembly to consider the Section 89 inquiry process contemplated in the Constitution and the Rules of the Assembly,” Parliament said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has admitted that the ANC made a mistake by using its parliamentary majority to stop the adoption of the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala matter.

In a conversation with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the African Renaissance Podcast, Mapisa-Nqakula revisited the parliamentary process that followed an independent panel’s finding that there was prima facie evidence for parliament to examine regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

“I hang my head in shame because we could have done better,” said Mapisa-Nqakula, who was the speaker of the National Assembly when the Section 89 Phala Phala report was debated and voted on in parliament in 2022.

She said that the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, instructed ANC caucus members not to back the report when it came before the National Assembly.

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