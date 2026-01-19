Cyril Ramaphosa mourns 37 lives lost in Cape Flats, scholar transport crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep shock and sadness following deadly incidents that left at least 37 people dead in separate tragedies in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

More than 26 people were killed in violent incidents across the Cape Flats over a 24-hour period at the weekend, while 13 schoolchildren lost their lives on Monday morning when a scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck near Vanderbijlpark.

In a statement on Monday, Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the grieving families and communities, describing the loss of life as “devastating” and a clear example of the country’s ongoing struggle with violent crime and road safety failures.

Plan to increase police visibility

Addressing the violence in the Western Cape, the president said the government would intensify law enforcement operations, with increased police visibility aimed at stabilising affected communities and preventing further bloodshed.

He urged residents living in fear of gangs and criminals to work closely with law enforcement agencies through community policing forums and to share information—even when it involves neighbours or relatives.

“Communities must become unsafe for criminals, not for ordinary citizens,” Ramaphosa said, noting that police had arrested 100 gang leaders and 106 runners in the past three months with the help of community tip-offs.

Ramaphosa said the government was balancing immediate crime-fighting measures with long-term socioeconomic interventions aimed at improving living conditions and addressing the root causes of violence.

Nation’s most precious assets

Turning to the scholar transport tragedy, the president said the incident was particularly painful as it occurred on the same day the South African Human Rights Commission released a report on scholar transport failures.

“Our children are the nation’s most precious assets,” he said. “We must do everything possible, from obeying road rules to ensuring the quality of scholar transport services, to protect their lives.”

The president confirmed that national and provincial authorities will provide psychosocial support to affected families, schools, and communities.

“The thoughts of the nation are with the families, teachers, classmates and friends of the young victims during this heartbreaking time.”

