Cyril Ramaphosa must account fully on Phala Phala – DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis

Democratic Alliance federal leader and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the party will defend constitutional accountability after the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament acted unlawfully in blocking the impeachment process linked to the Phala Phala scandal.

In a landmark judgement delivered on Friday, the Constitutional Court found that the National Assembly’s 2022 decision to halt impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa was unconstitutional and invalid.

The ruling effectively revives the Section 89 process and sends the matter back to Parliament for reconsideration.

The case stems from allegations surrounding the theft of foreign currency concealed at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

A Section 89 independent panel previously found there was prima facie evidence that the president may have violated the Constitution and committed serious misconduct, but Parliament voted against proceeding with an impeachment inquiry in December 2022.

Reacting to Friday’s ruling, Hill-Lewis said Ramaphosa needs to account.

“We will uphold the rule of law as Phala Phala moves to the impeachment process. This is a serious moment for Parliament, for the Presidency, and for South Africa’s constitutional democracy. The president must have the opportunity to account fully,” he said.

Hill-Lewis said the judgement underscored the difference between the DA’s and the ANC’s approach to governance and accountability.

“For too long, the ANC has presided over a political culture in which accountability is delayed, diluted or avoided when it becomes inconvenient. The DA stands for a different kind of politics in which the Constitution comes before party loyalty, and no leader is shielded from answering to the people.”

The Constitutional Court’s ruling is expected to trigger renewed political pressure on Parliament as parties prepare for the next phase of the impeachment process.

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