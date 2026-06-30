Cyril Ramaphosa removes DA’s Isaac Seithlolo, Samantha Graham-Mare as deputy ministers

Democratic Alliance government deployees Isaac Seitlholo and Samantha Jane Graham-Maré have been officially removed as deputy ministers of water and sanitation and electricity and energy, respectively, in line with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’ request to President Cyril Ramaphosa for their removal several weeks ago. In official correspondence dated June 30 2026, Ramaphosa informed the duo of their removal as deputy ministers.

Seithlolo and Graham-Maré are part of a group of DA deployees, including former leader John Steenhuisen, who are being recalled from the government positions they took up in the aftermath of the formation of the government of national unity in 2024.

In a Facebook post, Seithlolo confirmed receipt of an official letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, informing him of his removal as deputy minister. He also thanked the DA and its former leader for his appointment.

‘I do not take this for granted’

“I would like to thank my party, the Democratic Alliance, in particular John Steenhuisen, who identified and given me the opportunity to serve in one of the highest positions in government. I do not take this for granted,” Seithlolo wrote in his post.

Graham-Maré also took to the same social media platform to express her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in government. She also made special mention of Steenhuisen.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve my country in this capacity. And I will forever be grateful to those who saw my potential and gave me the opportunity be part of history in the government of national unity, notably John Steenhuisen,” Graham-Maré also wrote in her post.

Steenhuisen’s demotion

Two weeks ago, Sunday World reported that DA members of parliament and senior party insiders were questioning Hill-Lewis’ leadership after his public request to Ramaphosa to reshuffle the DA’s ministers and deputy ministers, which some first heard about in the media.

According to Hill-Lewis’ request, Steenhuisen will soon be demoted to deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, with Willie Aucamp replacing him as minister of agriculture. The vacancy that will be left by Aucamp as minister of forestry, fisheries and environment is set to be taken over by Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier.

Alexandra Abrahams is widely expected to move to the electricity and energy portfolio as deputy minister. Eastern Cape DA leader Yusuf Cassim has been nominated for deputy minister of higher education and training to replace Mimi Gondwe, and Gauteng DA stalwart Jack Bloom is expected to become deputy minister of water and sanitation.

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