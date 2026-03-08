Big Reads

DA rules warn against using state resources

By Queenin Masuabi
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 26: Alderman JP Smith addresses the guest during the opposition walk-over ceremony at Media Room on March 26, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The move is indicative that the DA walks the talk through their countless governance successes, diversity and effective leadership within the Metro Region, the Western Cape and South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

With preparations for the DA’s 2026 federal congress in full swing, campaigning is also well underway. In the DA, candidates vying to lead the party run highly organised campaigns through their managers, who set up call centres and spend heavily on airtime to reach the more than 2 000 delegates expected to participate in the party’s elective congress in April.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

Leave a Reply