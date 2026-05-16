Differences over West Asia prevent consensus at the Brics meeting

Sharp differences in the collective’s approach towards conflict in West Asia, where two

member-states held opposing views, led to the two-day foreign ministers meeting ending

in New Delhi on Friday without a joint statement. India issued a Chair’s statement and an outcome document.

In the absence of a consensus, the guiding principle through which the 11-member grouping works, India issued the statement. At the two-day meeting, foreign ministers of Iran and the United Arab Emirates held to their respective positions critical of one another’s conduct during the conflict in the region.

According to reports and those familiar with the closed-door proceedings,

while Iran sought condemnation of the attack against it by Israel and the US, the

UAE wanted Iran to be mentioned for attacks against its infrastructure and energy facilities.

Later, during his separate interaction with the media, the foreign minister of Iran, Abbas

Araghchi, asserted that the differences held up a consensus on a joint statement by a member, an apparent reference to the UAE. He asserted that Iran did not have any difficulty with one country, and the attacks were against American military installations and bases.

‘Differing views among some members’

The Chair’s statement mentioned “differing views among some members” on the situation in West Asia. Without identifying any country, the statement also stated as having reservations on two other issues – unification under the Palestinian Authority of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab Al-Mandab.

Noting with disclaimers, it said: “The Ministers recalled that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They underlined, in this regard, the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority, and reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine. They called on the international community to support the Palestinian Authority in undergoing reforms to fulfil the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for independence and statehood.”

On the other issue, “The Ministers stressed the importance of ensuring the exercise of

navigational rights and freedoms of vessels of all states in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab

Strait, in accordance with international law. They encouraged enhanced diplomatic efforts by all parties to that end, including by addressing the causes of the conflict, and continued

support for dialogue and Yemen’s peace process under UN auspices. They further

underscored the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, including food

security and access to basic services. They stressed the need that efforts to achieve long-term stability, prosperity, and security require the roles and contributions of countries of the region.”

Strategic partnership framework

Overall, at the meeting, the members reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership framework under three pillars: political and security, economic and financial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The meeting also exchanged views on the inadequate functioning of multilateral fora and the need for reforms, including the United Nations.

“Recognising the 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders’ Declaration, the Ministers reiterated their

support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the

representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including Brics countries, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the UN, including its Security Council. They recognised the legitimate aspirations of African countries, as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration. They stressed that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South,” read the Chairs statement.

“Recalling the 2022 Beijing and 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders’ Declarations, China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.”

The inability of the foreign ministers to arrive at a joint statement was a continuation of the

shadow conflict in West Asia, cast on the Brics meetings. The first indication came at the

April meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys of the Middle East and North

Africa, which ended with a statement from the Chair. However, scope for a possible change

of situation and diplomatic engagements, holds hope that when the leaders meet for the

BRICS Summit in the autumn, there will be consensus on contentious issues, reflecting on

India’s ability to reach out to parties on either side of the conflict.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content