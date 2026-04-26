Donald Trump assumes dinner shooter is ‘lone wolf’, rules out Iran connection

US President Donald Trump was evacuated by Secret Service agents from an annual White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday night after a security incident involving a loud, unidentified noise, according to media reports.

A man armed with multiple weapons and wearing a bulletproof vest charged a security checkpoint at the dinner, wounding a law enforcement officer, Trump said during a press conference held after the security incident.

Suspect a man in his 30s

The suspect is reportedly a man in his 30s from California. Trump said he assumes the shooter at the dinner was a “lone wolf” and that the incident is not linked to the war in Iran. Jeanine Pirro, a US attorney for the District of Columbia, said the defendant is being charged with two counts and will appear in court on Monday.

The White House correspondents’ dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days, Trump added.

“Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social shortly after the incident.

In another post later, Trump said that “law enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately,” noting that “the first lady, plus the vice-president, and all cabinet members, are in perfect condition”.

This was Trump’s first time attending the White House correspondents’ dinner as president.

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