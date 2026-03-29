Easter is the perfect time to explore the wonders of Mzansi

As Easter approaches, South Africans are being invited to take a fresh look at their own backyard. A new national tourism campaign, Seat at the Table, is encouraging citizens to use the holiday period not just for rest, but for discovery – unlocking the beauty, diversity and adventure that lies within our borders.

The campaign’s message is simple yet powerful: “Easter is more than chocolate eggs and family lunches. It’s an opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones by exploring the landscapes, cultures, and experiences that make South Africa unique. Whether you’re drawn to the mountains, the beaches, the bush, or the vibrant towns and cities, there’s a seat waiting for you at the table of Mzansi, a country of endless choices”

South Africa’s provinces each offer something distinctive, and the campaign deliberately avoids spotlighting just one region. Instead, it celebrates the country’s diversity.

Families can choose from tranquil mountain escapes, thrilling water activities, or serene bush environments in nature reserves and game parks. For those who prefer coastal adventures, beaches remain some of the most beautiful in the world, while small towns provide authentic cultural experiences and warm hospitality.

The idea is to inspire South Africans to step out of their homes and find leisure tourism experiences that resonate with them. Easter, with its blend of tradition and togetherness, is the perfect time to do so.

SA Tourism (SAT) points to one of the strengths of the Seat at the Table campaign as its inclusivity. It is not aimed at a narrow demographic but at all South Africans.

It highlights accessible travel options, whether by bus, train, or car, ensuring that everyone can take part in the adventure.

“This emphasis on inclusivity is vital. Domestic tourism has the power to unite communities, strengthen local economies, and foster pride in our shared heritage. By encouraging South Africans to explore their own country, the campaign not only supports the tourism industry but also builds a stronger sense of national identity.

“Easter is traditionally a time of gathering, reflection, and celebration. For many, it means family meals and church services. Seat at the Table doesn’t seek to replace these traditions but to expand them. Imagine setting your Easter table on a mountain ridge overlooking the Drakensberg, beside a tranquil dam in Mpumalanga, or under the stars in the Karoo. The campaign invites South Africans to reimagine Easter as a time when the table can be set anywhere – bringing together loved ones in extraordinary settings,” said Mashoto Mokgethi, domestic hub head at SAT.

This approach taps into the emotional side of travel, Mokgethi adds. It’s not just about sightseeing; it’s about creating shared experiences.

It also carries an important economic message. South Africa’s tourism industry has faced challenges in recent years, and domestic travel is a crucial driver of recovery. By choosing to explore locally, South Africans directly support small businesses, from guesthouses and restaurants to tour operators and craft markets. Every trip taken within the country helps sustain jobs.

“Moreover, domestic tourism often leads to rediscovery. Many South Africans are surprised by hidden gems within their provinces – places they may have overlooked in favour of international destinations. Seat at the Table reminds us that world-class experiences are often just a short drive away,” Mokgethi says.