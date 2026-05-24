Gauteng government toasts to Orlando Pirates’ league title triumph

The Gauteng Provincial Government has joined legions of South African soccer enthusiasts in raising the glass high celebrating of Orlando Pirates’ historic triumph in winning the Betway Premiership championship.

“This achievement is a testament to the club’s hard work, discipline, resilience and commitment to excellence throughout the season. Orlando Pirates have once again demonstrated why they remain one of the most respected and successful football institutions in South Africa and on the African continent,” read the provincial government’s glowing tribute to the Buccaneers.

Pirates sent The Ghost into a frenzy on Sunday when it toppled Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the table after beating Orbit College at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The deciding victory saw Bucs finish the season on 69 points, with Sundowns eating their dust on 68 points.

‘Immense pride and excitement’

The Gauteng provincial government said the victory had brought immense pride and excitement to millions of supporters across Gauteng and the country at large.

“Football continues to unite communities, inspire young people and contribute meaningfully

to social cohesion and economic activity within our townships and cities,” read the provincial government’s statement.

“We wish Orlando Pirates continued success in their future domestic and continental competitions and encourage them to continue inspiring the next generation of South African athletes.”

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