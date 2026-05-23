Government welcomes Moody’s upgrade to positive outlook

Government has welcomed Moody’s Investors Service decision to revise South Africa’s sovereign credit rating outlook to positive from stable, while affirming both domestic and foreign-currency long-term ratings at ‘Ba2’. The development is being seen as a significant vote of confidence in the country’s economic direction and reform agenda.

National Treasury boasted the decision positions South Africa uniquely among G20 economies, noting that it is currently the only member with a positive outlook from Moody’s. This comes against a backdrop of global uncertainty, where more than 23 sovereign credit ratings have been negatively impacted since the onset of the Middle East conflict.

SA’s improving fiscal performance

Moody’s attributed its decision to South Africa’s gradually improving fiscal performance and sustained commitment to structural reforms. The agency pointed to “increasingly tangible results” from these reforms, highlighting expectations of a rising primary surplus and improved debt-service costs. These trends, Moody’s said, are likely to stabilise the country’s debt burden over the near term.

While acknowledging risks posed by global geopolitical tensions — particularly the Middle East conflict — the ratings agency noted that South Africa’s policy response is expected to remain measured. It added that macroeconomic stability is likely to be preserved despite potential short-term growth pressures.

Moody’s forecasts economic growth

Looking ahead, Moody’s forecasts a gradual improvement in economic growth, supported by stronger investment linked to ongoing reforms. The agency expects real GDP growth to rise to around 2% by 2028. This anticipated growth, coupled with fiscal discipline, is projected to strengthen government finances, with the primary fiscal surplus expected to increase to about 2% by 2028. As a result, the debt-to-GDP ratio is also expected to decline gradually.

The positive outlook marks a notable milestone — the first such revision by Moody’s since 2007. That earlier outlook change was followed by a rating upgrade in 2009, raising expectations that South Africa could be on a similar recovery trajectory.

The development follows closely on the heels of a November 2025 decision by S&P Global Ratings to upgrade South Africa’s rating by one notch, while maintaining a positive outlook. Together, these moves signal growing international confidence in the country’s fiscal management and reform efforts.

Focus on reducing public debt

Government has reiterated its commitment to consolidating these gains. Authorities say they remain focused on reducing public debt, while protecting critical social spending and accelerating structural reforms aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth and job creation.

Director-general of the National Treasury, Duncan Pieterse, said the latest decision reflects a broader improvement in South Africa’s fiscal credibility.

“The latest decision by Moody’s is further confirmation of South Africa’s improving fiscal credibility due to a turnaround in the sustainability of public finances,” Pieterse said.

He added that government’s fiscal strategy remains anchored on two key objectives: ensuring that revenue continues to exceed non-interest spending, and putting the debt-to-GDP ratio on a clear downward trajectory.

“We continue to focus on our two fiscal objectives of ensuring that revenue continues to be ever higher than non-interest spending and maintaining a debt to GDP ratio that comes down from the current year onwards,” Pieterse said.

Fiscal anchor

To reinforce these gains, government is planning to introduce a fiscal anchor aimed at embedding the recent improvements in public finances. The planned measure is expected to provide a clearer framework for managing debt levels over the long term, further strengthening investor confidence.

Analysts say the positive outlook could help lower borrowing costs over time and attract increased investment, provided the reform momentum is sustained and fiscal discipline maintained.

For now, the Moody’s decision represents a significant endorsement of South Africa’s policy direction — and a signal that global credit markets are taking note of the country’s efforts to stabilise its finances and drive economic recovery.