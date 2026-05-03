IEC to meet with Jacob Zuma amid Mk Party election gripe

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it will meet with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and his party’s delegation in Nkandla on Monday as part of its stakeholder engagements aimed at strengthening democratic processes and safeguarding electoral integrity.

The meeting comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially announced the November 4 date for the local government elections, setting in motion a process whereby South Africans will be preparing to exercise their democratic right to elect the municipal leaders of their choice.

“This engagement forms part of the commission’s ongoing stakeholder outreach in KwaZulu-Natal, following a successful week-long programme of consultations conducted from 20-24 April 2024, in preparation for the 04 November 2026 municipal elections,” the IEC said in a statement released on Sunday.

MKP grievance

The MK Party remains aggrieved by what it terms ‘gross unfairness’ in the 2024 general election, demanding an investigation into the glitches that the party believes were a result of misconduct. The matter is still before court and due to be heard on June 18 2026 at the Electoral Court in Johannesburg.

The party has raised concerns over the proclamation of an election date while outstanding issues from the 2024 general election remain unresolved.

However, the IEC seems to be optimistic that these differences can be resolved, making way for a conducive environment for an election process that reflects the will of the people.

“The upcoming meeting with Mr Zuma and the MKP delegation reflects the commission’s commitment to sustained and respectful dialogue with all stakeholders,” the IEC said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content