India-Africa Forum Summit-IV postponed due to ‘health situation in Africa’

The much-awaited fourth edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit was postponed on account of the evolving health situation following consultations with the African Union and the African Union Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs of India announced this evening.

Working together for the May 28-31 Summit, the two sides exchanged views on the “on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions”, a statement said.

India reaffirms solidarity with Africa

Without identifying the cause leading to the health situation, a joint statement issued New Delhi underscored that India reaffirmed its solidarity with the peoples and governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response.

“Recognising the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the government of India, the chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the summit and associated activities.

Summit to convene at a later date

Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date. The statement said new dates for the Summit and its associated meetings will be finalised through mutual consultations and communicated in due course.

Besides the Summit, several engagements were planned, including a two-day pre-Summit Track-2 Conference on the theme: “Shared Futures, Shared Strength: Expanding India”, for May 22-23.

Earlier this week, the Indian International Centre held a pre-event conference on the Summit that was attended by representatives of African countries including the Dean of African Countries in India, Mr Mohammed Maliki, ambassador of Morocco in India and Mr Cedrick C Crowley, deputy high commissioner of South Africa. Life Trustee and former president of the Centre Mr N N Vohra presided over the event with the secretary (economic relations) of the Ministry of External Affairs Mr Sudhakar Dalela delivering the keynote address.

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