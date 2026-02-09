Killed for water: JoJo tank dispute leaves tenant dead in Mpumalanga

A simmering water crisis in Mpumalanga’s Delmas area has spilled into deadly violence, after a tenant was shot and killed during a dispute over access to a JoJo tank, a tragedy that echoes the town’s long and painful history of water-related suffering.

The commotion resulted in a 71-year-old man being arrested for murder following a violent confrontation over water in Sundra near Delmas at about 5pm on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the deceased, a 33-year-old man, and the suspect were living at the same address when the confrontation erupted.

“Due to ongoing water shortages, the landlord had installed a JoJo tank in the garage to be used when municipal water was unavailable,” Ndubane said. “The JoJo tank was situated on the suspect’s side of the premises.”

Ndubane stated that the suspect blocked the victim’s attempt to access the garage and switch on the pressure pump to draw water.

“It is alleged that the deceased attempted to enter the garage to switch on the pressure pump to access water. The suspect reportedly refused him entry,” Ndubane said.

She said the situation escalated rapidly.

“The deceased then allegedly forced his way to the tap, at which point the suspect shot him at close range, striking him in the left eye,” Ndubane said.

Outbreaks of waterborne diseases

The chaos also put the victim’s wife in danger.

“The wife of the deceased attempted to enter the area where her husband had been shot but was threatened by the suspect, who allegedly warned that he would also shoot her. She then fled to her side of the house.”

News of the killing drew a furious response from residents.

“More than 100 community members gathered at the scene and became extremely agitated following the incident.

“They allegedly threatened to kill the suspect and burn down the house,” Ndubane said.

Police intervened and arrested the suspect at the scene. He is expected to appear in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

The killing has revived memories of Delmas’ troubled water past, including previous outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as typhoid that were linked to failing infrastructure and contaminated supply.

In 2005, more than 400 people in Delmas and surrounding areas suffered typhoid symptoms, with four residents losing their lives.

The issue of water infrastructure has continued to plague the area, with the recent incident leaving community members in shock.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content