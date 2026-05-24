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Meet Cape businessman linked to secret Phala Phala ops

By Setumo Stone
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A Cape Town businessman has been identified as part of a network that allegedly traced suspects linked to the theft of US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. At the same time, the same man has surfaced in a separate sworn affidavit alleging illegal cellphone tracing and GPS surveillance activities related to investigations into the theft.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • A Cape Town businessman is implicated in tracking suspects linked to the theft of US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
  • The businessman is also mentioned in a sworn affidavit alleging illegal cellphone tracking and GPS surveillance.
  • The surveillance activities are connected to the broader investigation into the Phala Phala theft case.
  • The article suggests involvement of unauthorized methods in monitoring individuals related to the theft.
  • Full detailed coverage is available in the Sunday World e-edition.
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