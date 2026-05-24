Meet Cape businessman linked to secret Phala Phala ops

A Cape Town businessman has been identified as part of a network that allegedly traced suspects linked to the theft of US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. At the same time, the same man has surfaced in a separate sworn affidavit alleging illegal cellphone tracing and GPS surveillance activities related to investigations into the theft.

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