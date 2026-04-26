Middle East conflit completely unnecessary – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday criticized the military conflict against Iran led by the United States and Israel, describing it as a “completely unnecessary war” that threatens the very foundations of the global economy.

Speaking after an informal summit of the European Union, Merz said that the conflict’s consequences extend far beyond rising prices at the gas pump, and urged a united response.

He pointed to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital trade routes for energy shipments, and noted that recent developments in the region have laid bare the fragility of the globalized economy.

The geopolitical shockwaves from the Middle East conflict are already hitting energy markets across Europe, Asia and even the US, Merz said.

He also stressed that the EU is now facing major challenges stemming from the Iran war, among other crises.

As an EU member state, he said, Germany cannot solve these challenges alone.

“If Europe fails, then Germany will also fail,” Merz said, calling for close cooperation among European nations to address the fallout.

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