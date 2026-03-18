Morocco declared Afcon 2025 winners as CAF strips Senegal’s title

In an unprecedented decision, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board has stripped the Senegal national team of the 2025 African Cup of Nations title.

Morocco and Senegal played in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on January 18 in Rabat, where Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0.

“The CAF Appeal Board has decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the final match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, with the result of the match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football,” said CAF in a statement released on Wednesday morning.”

CAF explained that the ruling came after the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) regarding the application of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The CAF Appeal Board made the following rulings:

The appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld;

The CAF disciplinary board decision is set aside;

The CAF Appeal Board further finds that the conduct of the Senegal team falls within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.

This is a developing story.