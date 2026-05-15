NCC leader Fadiel Adams granted R10 000 bail

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams was granted R10 000 bail by Magistrate Wendaylyn Robinson at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday, May 5, at the Pelican Park Parliamentary Village by the Political Killings Task Team.

He faces charges of alleged interference in the case involving the murdered African National Congress (ANC) councillor and former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Before proceedings got underway, the court heard that Adams had taken on an additional Durban-based legal team led by retired state advocate Yuri Gangai.

His lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, and his team took a back seat in the matter.

During the court appearance, the state began proceedings by outlining several reasons for opposing Adams’ bail application, all of which concern his recent conduct.

The court also heard how Adams had a history of disrespecting the rule of law, including the South African Police Service and the criminal justice system.

Prosecutors also argued that, should Adams be released on bail, he would attempt to evade trial.

“The applicant’s conduct after he was made aware of the warrant for his arrest is indicative of someone who is prepared to evade trial. It took a lot of effort to trace him.”

The state further submitted that if Adams were released, he would influence or intimidate witnesses or destroy evidence.

The NCC has questioned the motives behind their leader’s arrest: “How is he being treated like a criminal without the full facts being known? We hope the state has completed its report and that justice will prevail.”

The case has drawn criticism for how it is handled.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said: “The MJC is of the considered view that the circumstances could and ought to have been addressed through less drastic and more proportionate means, particularly where the conduct in question appears intertwined with the exercise of parliamentary oversight responsibilities.”

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