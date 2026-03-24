Nobuhle Nkabane breached parliament’s code of ethical conduct, committee finds

The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests has found that former higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane breached parliament’s code of ethical conduct, following a complaint lodged by DA MP Karabo Khakhau.

In a formal communication to Khakhau, the committee confirmed that it had finalised its investigation at a meeting held on March 13.

On March 12, Nkabane was appointed ANC deputy chief whip in parliament, a position that requires her to enforce discipline among her party MPs.

The complaint relates to Nkabane’s conduct during 2025 while she was serving as minister, particularly in connection with appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairpersons.

The committee found “honourable Nakabane failed to act on all occasions in accordance with the public trust placed in her, and she failed to maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament and thereby engender the respect and confidence that society needs to have in parliament as a representative institution”.

Adequate oversight not exercised

According to the findings, she failed to exercise adequate oversight and allowed her advisor undue influence in the appointment process.

The committee has recommended that the National Assembly impose sanctions, including a formal reprimand and an apology in the House.

The controversy centred on the appointment of several politically connected individuals, many with links to the ANC, to chair Seta boards.

Among the most contentious was the selection of Buyambo Mantashe, the son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, to chair the Manufacturing, Engineering, and Related Services Seta board.

Other appointees included ANC KwaZulu-Natal coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu, former deputy communications minister Philemon Mapulane, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, former KZN sports MEC Amanda Mapena, and City of Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku.

Additional names that drew scrutiny included Gwebinkudla Qonde, an advisor to Mantashe; Thulani Tshefuta, president of the SA Youth Council and an SACP member; and former Mzala Nxumalo ANC regional secretary Zakhele Buthelezi, who had previously stepped down after being charged with bribery.

Seta appointments reversed

Facing mounting backlash, Nkabane ultimately reversed the appointments. However, the controversy escalated further when individuals listed as members of the selection panel publicly distanced themselves from the process.

Legal eagle Terry Motau, along with Nkabane’s chief of staff Nelisiwe Semane, higher education deputy director-general Rhulani Ngwenya, and chief director of Seta coordination Mabuza Ngubane, clarified that they were not formally part of the panel and had not been paid for any such role.

Motau, in particular, publicly rejected claims that he chaired the panel, stating he declined involvement because proper legal procedures were not followed. Nkabane later apologised for incorrectly listing him as chairperson.

Her advisor, Asisipho Solani, was the only panelist to submit documentation to the committee, but she failed to provide clarity on the work done by the panel.

Despite the controversy that led to her removal from the cabinet, Nkabane was last week appointed as deputy chief whip of the ANC in parliament, a move that drew criticism from opposition parties.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content