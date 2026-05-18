NPA hauls prosecutor in Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case over coals

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has moved to suspend and institute disciplinary action against a prosecutor who was convicted of contempt of court after the extortion and money laundering case against taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused was dramatically struck off the roll in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The dramatic and embarrassing collapse of proceedings in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court came after the prosecutor failed to appear for the continuation of the accuseds’ bail application.

The absence triggered a legal storm inside court, ultimately resulting in the magistrate striking the matter off the roll and authorising a warrant of arrest against the prosecutor.

The prosecutor had previously informed the court on Friday that he was scheduled to handle other bail applications in Mbombela on Monday morning, hundreds of kilometres away from Kwaggafontein.

Despite this, the presiding magistrate ordered all parties to return to court at 9am for the continuation of the matter.

When the prosecutor failed to arrive at the appointed time on Monday, proceedings were delayed for hours while the accused remained in custody and legal teams waited inside court.

Sibanyoni’s legal representative, advocate Shaun Abrahams, later argued that the prosecutor’s conduct undermined the authority and dignity of the court, accusing the State of disregarding a direct court order.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday afternoon, the NPA confirmed that disciplinary action would immediately follow.

“To this end, the prosecutor will be suspended pending the institution of appropriate disciplinary action,” the NPA said.

The case involved Sibanyoni and his co-accused, who face charges of extortion and money laundering linked to allegations that they forced a businessman to pay more than R2.2 million in “protection fees” while threatening to shut down his operations.

Earlier in the day, Abrahams argued that the prosecutor’s conduct risked rendering “our courts impotent and judicial authority a mere mockery” after proceedings were delayed despite the standing instruction that all parties be present at 9am.

The NPA acknowledged that the prosecutor’s absence directly caused the collapse of the proceedings.

“On 18 May 2026, the said prosecutor failed to arrive in court for the continuation of the bail application, and that resulted in the matter being struck off the court roll and a warrant of arrest was authorised against him,” the statement read.

The prosecuting authority stressed that the case was not dead and could still be reinstated.

“The implications of this turn of events mean that it can only be reinstated upon a written authorisation by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mpumalanga Division,” the NPA said.

National director of public prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi said he was shocked by the developments but insisted there would be no impunity.

“While this is disappointing, it is not a setback as we are within our right and authority to reinstate the case once there is compliance with the legal provisions governing matters removed from the court roll in this manner,” said Mothibi.

“There is no room for impunity as we remain resolute in our constitutional obligation to hold those accused of criminality accountable.”

Mothibi added that the director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga was already engaging investigators to facilitate the possible re-enrollment of the matter.

The case has attracted national attention because of Sibanyoni’s repeated mention during the Madlanga Commission hearings probing alleged organised crime networks and links between taxi figures and law enforcement officials.

This story has been updated

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content