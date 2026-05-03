Paramilitary forces drone strikes intensify in Sudan capital city

Drone attacks by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified on Friday, with renewed strikes reported in areas south of the capital Khartoum and in parts of North Kordofan State.

Residents said drones targeted Jebel Aulia, about 45km south of Khartoum, for a third consecutive day. Multiple explosions were reported across the town, which lies near the border with White Nile State.

According to local accounts, the strikes hit several locations, including areas previously used by joint forces and the Al-Nujoumi airbase, which is currently not occupied by the Sudanese army.

‘Triangle’ area also struck

The so-called “Triangle” area at the town’s entrance was also among the sites struck.

In North Kordofan, Sudanese army air defenses intercepted a drone late Thursday as it attempted to hit the 5th Infantry Division headquarters in El Obeid. Other drone attacks damaged state television facilities, affecting studios and administrative offices.

Earlier, RSF drones also struck military positions in Rahad al-Nuba, another army-held town in the region.

The latest escalation underscores the increasing use of drones in Sudan’s conflict, which has pitted the army against the RSF since April 2023 and continues to spread across multiple fronts.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content