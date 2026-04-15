Patrice Motsepe firm beats Tanzanian miners in transnational R3.6bn case

A company linked to billionaire Patrice Motsepe has scored a decisive courtroom victory against Tanzanian mining players in a R3.6-billion legal showdown rooted in claims of misused confidential mining information in business deals.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled this week that Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC) was wrongly dragged into the dispute, finding that it cannot be held liable for a confidentiality agreement it never signed.

The ruling slices through a complex cross-border battle in which Pula Group and its Tanzanian partner are pursuing $195-million (about R3.6-billion) in damages in Tanzania, accusing companies linked to Motsepe of exploiting sensitive mining data to gain a competitive edge in graphite projects.

But the South African court was clear: ARC does not belong in that fight. At the centre of the dispute is a 2019 confidentiality agreement, a contract meant to protect sensitive business information shared between companies.

The judge declared that the agreement “was concluded between the first respondent and the third respondent”, meaning Pula Group and African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) only.

He went further, ruling that Pula Graphite “has no contractual rights derived from the confidentiality agreement”, that ARC “has no obligations arising from the confidentiality agreement”, and that ARC “cannot be in breach of the confidentiality agreement”.

In simple terms: ARC cannot be accused of breaking a deal it never signed.

The court did not stop there. It found that Pula had “made out no cause of action based on breach of contract against the applicant”, effectively saying there is no valid legal case against ARC on the contract itself.

And in a blow to Pula’s strategy, the judge ruled that if any breach can be proven, “its contractual remedies are against the third respondent only”, pointing directly to ARM.

Jurisdiction challenge rejected

That finding dramatically narrows the case. ARC is now out of the contract claims, leaving Pula to pursue its fight against the company that actually signed the agreement.

The Tanzanian miners had also tried to shut down the South African proceedings on technical grounds, arguing that the matter belonged in Tanzania and that South African courts should stay out of it.

They failed on every front. The court rejected their jurisdiction challenge, confirming that the Johannesburg High Court has the authority to hear the matter because the agreement was signed in Gauteng and governed by South African law.

It also dismissed a legal defence known as lis alibi pendens, a rule meant to stop the same dispute from being heard in two courts, finding that the South African case is different because it seeks clarity on legal rights, not damages.

The judge further refused to overturn the process that allowed ARC to bring the case against foreign companies, known as edictal citation, and brushed aside arguments that the case undermined Tanzania’s sovereignty.

Pula was ordered to pay the legal costs, including senior counsel fees.

While the broader battle in Tanzania is still unfolding, the Johannesburg ruling has already shifted the balance.

For Motsepe’s camp, it is a big win. For Pula, it is a costly lesson: in a billion-rand mining war, picking the wrong target can collapse your case before the real fight has even begun.

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