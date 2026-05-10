Phala Phala ruling bolsters democracy – Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has added its voice to reactions that have been coming from various quarters following Friday’s Constitutional Court judgment on the Phala Phala matter, which ordered Parliament to reconsider the process regarding the possible impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa under Section 89 of the Constitution.

In a statement released on Friday, the foundation said it viewed the ruling “as a landmark victory for the rule of law, reinforcing the constitutional obligation of Parliament to exercise transparent, credible, and rigorous oversight of the executive branch”.

“This judgment is a critical reminder that in a constitutional democracy, no individual—

regardless of their political office – is beyond accountability,” Neeshan Balton, executive director of the foundation, was quoted in the statement.

‘Necessity for public trust’

“At the heart of the Phala Phala matter is the necessity for public trust. This can only be restored through lawful, independent, and thorough scrutiny of serious allegations.”

The foundation highlighted the following key points regarding the ruling:

• Institutional Integrity: Oversight mechanisms must function without fear, favour, or

political interference to remain legitimate.

• Rejection of Factionalism: The Foundation urges Parliament to approach the

reconsidered process with the seriousness it deserves, ensuring it does not devolve

into a political spectacle or factional battle.

• Defence of Democracy: South Africa’s democratic stability relies on the willingness of

its institutions to fulfil their obligations and defend the Constitution.

The foundation urged Parliament to approach the process with the seriousness required by

the Constitution, ensuring that oversight mechanisms function without fear, favour, or political interference.

“We call on the Speaker of the National Assembly to act swiftly in implementing the court’s

order to ensure that the constitutional duty of oversight is upheld,” read the statement.

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