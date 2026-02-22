Premier defends fraudster’s appointment

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has defended the appointment of a convicted fraudster as CEO of a provincial public hospital, arguing that former Mangaung speaker Zongezile Adam Zumane was already employed in the health department long before her tenure as premier began. Zumane, who was convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2012, was appointed CEO of Sinorita Nhlabathi Hospital in Ladybrand in July last year, a position that requires him to manage public funds, among others.

