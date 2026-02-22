Big Reads

Premier defends fraudster’s appointment

By Bongani Mdakane
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 18: Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha Mathae at the 2025/26 Free State Provincial Budget Speech at the Provincial Legislature on March 18, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The budget reflects on the financial performance of the province in the last first years and provide details of how available resources will be used within a tight fiscal environment, to fund key priorities of the provincial government going forward. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has defended the appointment of a convicted fraudster as CEO of a provincial public hospital, arguing that former Mangaung speaker Zongezile Adam Zumane was already employed in the health department long before her tenure as premier began. Zumane, who was convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2012, was appointed CEO of Sinorita Nhlabathi Hospital in Ladybrand in July last year, a position that requires him to manage public funds, among others.

