Proteas prepare for T20 World Cup against Ireland

The Proteas will be kicking off their preparations for the T20 Women’s World Cup this week, when they take on Ireland in Loughborough, England, to measure how far they are as far as their readiness is concerned.

South Africa will then face New Zealand the following week on Tuesday before their official opening T20 World Cup game against Australia on June 13 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

A force to be reckoned with

In recent years, the Proteas have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with, particularly in the T20I format. Coach Mandla Mashimbyi and his side reached back-to-back T20 World Cup finals and will be hoping to be a third time lucky to clinch their maiden world title.

“Every team goes to a World Cup wanting to win it, and we are no different, but for us it’s about staying in love with the process, taking it one game at a time and continuing to improve as the tournament advances,” Mashimbyi said after announcing his final squad recently.

“The only pressure I have is to make sure that the players are ready. I think the only pressure I feel is based on the preparation that we put together to make sure that they’re ready for the World Cup.

“When you get there, it’s just having the confidence to go and execute your skill. And you know, when you do it well, the chances of you winning are higher.”

Mashimbyi picks strong side

Mashimbyi named a strong side, which includes the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Dané van Niekerk, who are back after recovering from illness and a calf injury, respectively. Wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso also returned to the team from a wrist injury that ruled her out of the recent T20I series against India and will link up with Sinalo Jafta in the wicketkeeping department.

Laura Wolvaardt will continue to captain the side, with the biggest inclusion being that of highly experienced fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, who returns having last represented the Proteas in the T20 World Cup final in Cape Town in February 2023.

The 37-year-old brings a wealth of experience, adding 113 T20I caps and a national record of 123 wickets to the group.