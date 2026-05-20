Proudly South African brands the backbone of local economy

But the story of Being Kind is bigger than beauty products. It reflects a broader opportunity for South Africa’s economy.

At a time when imported products are becoming increasingly expensive due to global freight costs, currency pressure, and supply chain disruptions, local manufacturing has never been more important. Consumers are beginning to realise that quality does not always need to come from overseas. South African brands have the ability to innovate, move quickly, understand trends, and compete with global players while remaining price accessible.

Matching international standards

Being Kind represents that shift. The brand has shown that locally produced products can match international standards in packaging, quality, and consumer appeal while remaining affordable to everyday South Africans. More importantly, every locally manufactured product contributes directly and indirectly to employment creation — from factory workers and packaging suppliers to logistics, retail staff, marketers, and digital creators.

South Africa cannot continue relying heavily on imported consumer brands while local talent, creativity, and manufacturing capability exist within its own borders. The growth of homegrown brands strengthens the economy from within. It keeps more value inside the country, supports industrial growth, and helps create sustainable jobs at a time when unemployment remains one of the nation’s greatest challenges.

Local brands’ unmatched ability