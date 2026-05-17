Big Reads

Ramaphosa advised to avoid war with courts

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 03: Cyril Ramaphosa and Mathews Phosa at the meet and greet between the government and South Africa's Special Olympics Team at the Union Buildings on October 03, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. Team South Africa excelled at the XVI Special Olympic World Games, which took place in Berlin, Germany, winning 49 medals. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

A legal opinion by the law firm of ANC veteran Mathews Phosa advised that beleaguered President Cyril Ramaphosa avoid premature combat with the courts and Parliament over the raging scandal of the theft of dollars from his game farm.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Legal opinion from ANC veteran Mathews Phosa's firm advises President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Recommendation is to avoid early conflict with courts and Parliament.
  • Context involves a scandal regarding the theft of dollars from Ramaphosa's game farm.
  • The advice aims to manage the political and legal fallout cautiously.
  • Full details available via the Sunday World e-edition.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments