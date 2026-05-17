Ramaphosa advised to avoid war with courts

A legal opinion by the law firm of ANC veteran Mathews Phosa advised that beleaguered President Cyril Ramaphosa avoid premature combat with the courts and Parliament over the raging scandal of the theft of dollars from his game farm.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Legal opinion from ANC veteran Mathews Phosa's firm advises President Cyril Ramaphosa.
- Recommendation is to avoid early conflict with courts and Parliament.
- Context involves a scandal regarding the theft of dollars from Ramaphosa's game farm.
- The advice aims to manage the political and legal fallout cautiously.
- Full details available via the Sunday World e-edition.