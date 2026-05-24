Russia launches massive strike on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Russia launched a massive wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Sunday, killing four people in the city and surrounding region and injuring at least 83 others, Reuters reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed and 56 others injured in the attacks on the city, with 30 of those hospitalised.

Water supply infrastructure hit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that Russian missiles hit local water supply infrastructure and triggered fires in several markets, while dozens of residential buildings and several schools were damaged.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched a combined assault starting from 6:30 p.m. on May 23, involving attack drones and 90 missiles of various types launched from air, sea and land platforms. It added that around 600 drones were used in the strikes.

Multiple types of missiles

The Russian defence ministry confirmed on Sunday that multiple types of missiles were used in the attack, including the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The Oreshnik is capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads, though there was no indication that the latest attack involved a nuclear payload. Russia previously used the Oreshnik missile to strike Ukraine twice, in November 2024 and January 2026.

Retaliatory strike plans

Russian air raids were still ongoing, with several Russian drones reportedly detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Before the latest strikes on Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine had launched three waves of drone attacks involving 16 drones against a school in the Luhansk region, causing heavy casualties. Putin said there were no military or special facilities near the site and ordered the Russian defense ministry to prepare retaliatory strike plans.

Responding to Russia’s accusations, Ukraine said on Friday that its military strictly follows international humanitarian law and customary rules of war and only targets military facilities.

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