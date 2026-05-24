Russia launches massive strike on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Russia launched a massive wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Sunday, killing four people in the city and surrounding region and injuring at least 83 others, Reuters reported.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed and 56 others injured in the attacks on the city, with 30 of those hospitalised.
Water supply infrastructure hit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that Russian missiles hit local water supply infrastructure and triggered fires in several markets, while dozens of residential buildings and several schools were damaged.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched a combined assault starting from 6:30 p.m. on May 23, involving attack drones and 90 missiles of various types launched from air, sea and land platforms. It added that around 600 drones were used in the strikes.
Multiple types of missiles
The Russian defence ministry confirmed on Sunday that multiple types of missiles were used in the attack, including the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.
The Oreshnik is capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads, though there was no indication that the latest attack involved a nuclear payload. Russia previously used the Oreshnik missile to strike Ukraine twice, in November 2024 and January 2026.
Retaliatory strike plans
Russian air raids were still ongoing, with several Russian drones reportedly detected in Ukrainian airspace.
Before the latest strikes on Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine had launched three waves of drone attacks involving 16 drones against a school in the Luhansk region, causing heavy casualties. Putin said there were no military or special facilities near the site and ordered the Russian defense ministry to prepare retaliatory strike plans.
Responding to Russia’s accusations, Ukraine said on Friday that its military strictly follows international humanitarian law and customary rules of war and only targets military facilities.
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- Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone barrage on Kyiv, killing four and injuring at least 83 people in the city and surrounding areas.
- Attacks damaged water supply infrastructure, markets, residential buildings, and schools, according to Ukrainian officials.
- Russia used around 90 missiles, including the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, and approximately 600 drones in the assault.
- The Oreshnik missile, capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, was previously used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine.
- Russia claimed Ukraine conducted drone strikes on a school in Luhansk, prompting Putin to order retaliatory plans; Ukraine denies targeting civilian sites and states it complies with international law.
Russia launched a massive wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed and 56 others injured in the attacks on the city, with 30 of those hospitalised.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that Russian missiles hit local water supply infrastructure and triggered fires in several markets, while dozens of residential buildings and several schools were damaged.
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched a combined assault starting from 6:30 p.m. on May 23, involving attack drones and 90 missiles of various types launched from air, sea and land platforms. It added that around 600 drones were used in the strikes.
Russian air raids were still ongoing, with several Russian drones reportedly detected in Ukrainian airspace.
Before the latest strikes on Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on