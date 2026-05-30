SARS clarifies implementation of China zero‑tariff export scheme

The South African Revenue Service has confirmed the finalisation of the legal and operational framework needed to administer China’s zero‑tariff export scheme, marking a significant step in ramping up trade between the two countries.

The framework is supported by rules issued under Section 46A of the Customs and Excise Act, 1964, which govern the issuing of certificates of origin and are now available on the SARS website.

Rules of Origin certificates

From Monday, June 1, SARS will begin issuing Rules of Origin certificates for qualifying exports. This development enables South African exporters to benefit directly from China’s unilateral zero‑tariff arrangement, which allows eligible goods to enter the Chinese market duty-free.

SARS has also addressed concerns regarding shipments that were already in transit or cleared before the rules came into effect. Goods shipped or cleared on or after May 1 will not be disadvantaged, as exporters will be able to obtain origin certificates retrospectively.

This ensures that qualifying traders can still access the intended duty-free benefits under the scheme.

As a temporary measure, exporters who do not yet have a certificate of origin can lodge security with China’s customs authorities. That security will be released once a valid certificate of origin, issued by SARS for qualifying goods, is submitted.

To streamline the process, SARS is introducing a simple and printable certificate format from June 1.

Certificate’s security features

The certificate design incorporates the required security features and will be accepted by China’s Customs Administration. Exporters will receive the approved template upon application and will be guided by SARS officials on the necessary supporting documentation.

The revenue service has emphasised its commitment to ensuring that exporters are not excluded from the benefits of the scheme due to transitional arrangements. The retrospective issuing of certificates is intended to provide certainty and continuity, while supporting the smooth movement of goods. This approach aligns with SARS’s mandate to facilitate legitimate trade while protecting the integrity of the customs system.

New opportunities for exporters in Africa

SARS has reiterated that it is the designated authority for issuing Rules of Origin certificates under this arrangement. The China zero‑tariff scheme forms part of a broader initiative that extends similar benefits to several African countries, opening new opportunities for exporters on the continent.

Exporters are, however, cautioned that not all goods qualify for duty-free treatment. Certain products remain subject to tariff‑rate quotas or specific conditions. Eligibility depends strictly on compliance with Rules of Origin requirements and the presentation of a valid SARS-issued certificate of origin.

Traders are encouraged to verify eligibility with their partners in China, maintain accurate origin documentation, and stay informed about SARS procedures. Full compliance is essential, as only qualifying shipments that meet all requirements will benefit from the zero‑tariff arrangement.