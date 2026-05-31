Spectacular season for Pirates and Sundowns

The curtain finally fell on the South African football calendar, and what a spectacular season it was.
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- The South African football season has concluded.
- It was described as a spectacular season.
- The article provides an overview of the football calendar's end.
- Full story details require purchasing the e-edition of Sunday World.
- The e-edition is available via Magzter online platform.