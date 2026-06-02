Strong data demand powers Telkom’s profit surge

Telecommunications group Telkom on Tuesday said its full-year headline earnings jumped 30.1% from a year earlier, as data demand fuelled mobile and fibre revenue growth.

Telkom, majority owned by the government, said its headline earnings per share rose to 708.5 cents in the year to March 31, up from 544.5 cents a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.3% to R12.5-billion on structural improvements in its cost base, resulting in EBITDA margin expanding to 28.1%.

Surge in revenue

Revenue rose 1.4% to R4.5-billion.

Pre-paid service revenue jumped 10.3%, fuelling a 6.8% increase in overall mobile business service revenue.

Mobile data revenue grew 10.5%, fibre-related data revenue by 6.3%.

Dividend payout ratio range increased to 40%-60% of free cash flow, from 30%-40%.

Final dividend of 270c per share was declared, up 65%.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content