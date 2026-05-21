US indictment of Raul Castro a ‘political manoeuvre’, says Cuban president

The charges by the US government against Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro are a “political maneuvre” with no legal basis whatsoever, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Wednesday.

Diaz-Canel said on social media platform X that the charges “only reveal the arrogance and frustration of the empire’s representatives in the face of the unwavering resolve of the Cuban Revolution and the unity and moral strength of its leadership”.

Earlier on Wednesday, a grand jury from the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida indicted Raul Castro for his alleged role in ordering the striking down of two planes operated by a Cuban exile group in the US named “Brothers to the Rescue” in 1996.

‘Excuse for military aggression’

Diaz-Canel said the indictment is intended “solely to enlarge the file they are fabricating to justify the folly of a military aggression against Cuba”.

Washington “is lying and manipulating the events surrounding the downing of the small planes belonging to the narco-terrorist organization Brothers to the Rescue”, he said.

The president recounted what happened on February 24, 1996, saying Cuba acted “in legitimate self-defence” within its territorial waters after members of the Miami-based group repeatedly violated the island country’s airspace.

‘US ignored warnings’

Cuba issued more than a dozen warnings about the violations, “but (the US government) ignored the warnings and allowed the violations to continue,” he said, adding that “documentary evidence” demonstrated that Cuba did not act “recklessly” or violate international law.

Castro, “as a guerrilla leader and statesman, won the love of his people, in addition to the respect and admiration of other leaders in the region and the world. These values are his best defense and a moral shield against the ridiculous attempt to diminish his stature as a hero,” Diaz-Canel said.

Raul Castro, 94, served as Cuba’s minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces at the time of the incident.

China condemns afront on Cuba’s sovereignty

Meanwhile, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity and opposing external interference.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the US recent indictment against the Cuban revolutionary leader.

Guo said China always firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

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