US ‘low-keying’ negotiations as Iran reshuffles key security posts

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration is watching economic pressure mount on Iran, according to an interview with Axios.

“We are low-keying it,” Trump was ‌quoted as saying during a brief phone call. “We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”

Trump also likened the current US-Iran situation to “a game of chess” and said that “it always works out in the end.”

Strait of Hormuz remains key bargaining chip

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that talks with Oman on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz were “close” to reaching an agreement, with the two sides working to determine a temporary route.

However, Araghchi stressed that this did not mean the strait would be reopened, saying its reopening would depend on other conditions.

Iran has also laid out conditions for reopening the waterway, including a permanent halt to US military operations against Iran and its regional allies, the lifting of the US naval blockade and all sanctions against Iran, the return of frozen Iranian assets and compensation for losses.

Iran insists US must change its actions

Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed if the US does not change its actions.

Regional experts said the talks between Iran and Oman are mainly focused on technical arrangements for navigation, while the actual reopening of the strait will ultimately depend on the broader US-Iran confrontation.

Analysts noted that Iran is seeking to turn the control capabilities it developed over the strait during the conflict into a longer-term arrangement for managing the strategically important waterway.

US unlikely to budge

The US, however, is unlikely to accept Iran’s demands, as fully accepting Tehran’s terms would amount to a “surrender” to Iran, analysts said.

Meanwhile, continued attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz have added further uncertainty to diplomatic efforts.

The US has yet to respond to Iran’s demands. Analysts believe Washington is unlikely to make major concessions in the short term, meaning the two sides will continue to bargain over their respective demands.

A renewed military confrontation cannot be ruled out, they said.