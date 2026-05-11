WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Phala Phala judgement

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after the Constitutional Court judgement on Phala Phala.
The presidency stated that Ramaphosa will address the nation following the judgment of the “Constitutional Court in the case brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters challenging the National Assembly’s decision with respect to Section 89 proceedings against the president”.
Watch:
- President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation after the Constitutional Court's judgment on the Phala Phala case.
- The court ruling was related to a case brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
- The EFF challenged the National Assembly’s decision on Section 89 proceedings against the president.
- The presidency announced Ramaphosa's address following the court's decision.
- The address aimed to clarify the implications of the Constitutional Court's judgment on the matter.