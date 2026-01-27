Witness tells commission how Senzo Mchunu extracted info on Sindiso Magaqa’s killers

A KwaZulu-Natal Crime Intelligence officer has told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that he warned senior police officials of a plot to assassinate prominent ANC politician Sindiso Magaqa weeks before the murder.

He said these words during his virtual testimony on Monday. The officer appeared before the commission under strict witness-protection measures.

Advocate Mahlape Sello led him in evidence, promising to keep his identity undisclosed and to avoid publishing his image.

According to witness E, he disclosed the full details about Magaqa’s murder to Senzo Mchunu, the minister of police who is on special leave, when he called him.

Witness E described receiving a phone call in 2024, which immediately raised alarm.

“The caller asked me if I knew who I was speaking to. When I said I did not, the caller identified himself as my commander, police minister Senzo Mchunu.

My cellphone number is highly restricted, so I was shocked that he called me,” said Witness E.

“Very few people have my number, only certain individuals and the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence. It is extremely difficult to reach me.”

According to the witness, Mchunu said he had heard a tremendous deal about him and believed he possessed information relating not only to Magaqa’s killing but also to the murder of other ANC councillors in KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister allegedly said he was aware that Crime Intelligence officials may have been involved in Magaqa’s assassination.

Murder could have been prevented

Witness E testified that Mchunu asked him to explain what had happened and to identify those responsible.

“He specifically asked me who planned the killing and who executed it. I gave him all the names. I explained who played which role. I disclosed everything,” he said.

Witness E was grilled by the commission’s chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, on why he felt comfortable sharing such sensitive information with the minister.

“He was the minister of police at the time,” he responded.

Witness E revealed that the murder could have been prevented because two weeks before Magaqa was gunned down, he was informed by one of the hitmen that they were hired to kill Magaqa.

He promptly relayed the information to his superiors, who subsequently became involved in the case.

Madlanga pressed the witness on whether he had genuinely attempted to save Magaqa’s life.

“Yes, I did. I was serious about saving his life,” Witness E responded.

Hitmen wanted captain’s help

Witness E explained that an informant involved in the plot told him that the hitmen intended to seek help from a captain and a colonel for protection when travelling from Umzimkhulu after the attack.

Alarmed, he said he phoned the colonel directly and warned him about the plan.

“I asked that we stop this to protect Mr Magaqa. Nothing happened.”

The witness told the commission that Mchunu had too much interest in Magaqa’s case; he asked if General Dumisani Khumalo and Bheki Cele were not involved in Magaqa’s killing.

“I told him that General Khumalo had nothing to do with this matter because he was not even part of Crime Intelligence at that time.”

“Even former police minister Bheki Cele had no hand in Magaqa’s killing. Cele was not in office when the murder occurred.”

