Macufe Festival boxing tournament a feast for fisticuffs enthusiasts

International boxing featuring the continent’s top boxer returns to the Macufe Festival and will be held at the Performing Arts Centre of the Free State on Friday.

The annual Macufe festivities that have been on hold for two years due to Covid-19, will see some of the country’s boxers trading leather as part of the top-drawer card.

Renowned boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko of Dream Team Sports Promotions will be having one of his top boxers, John Bopape, fighting for the African Boxing Union continental middleweight title against James Mbiya Kanku from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking to SABC’s Morning Live this week, Mahoko, who hails Free State, said the aim of staging the tournament in his home province is to revive boxing in the area.

In a first for local boxing, two tournaments have been billed in one night, the first night features mainly four- and six-round fights and, according to Mahoko, the innovation affords a number of boxers the opportunity, more so those that are four- and six-rounders, to fight on a bigger stage.

“There is an abundance of talent in the province and we want to give upcoming fighters the opportunity to showcase their talent while they are still young and have a future in the sport to become greats,” said Mahoko.

There will also be a women’s bout. Other boxers who will compete include Sihle Jelwana fighting against Thabang Ramagole, and Lerato Dlamini against Jelbirt Gomera from the Philippines.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author