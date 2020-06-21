Breaking News

53 more COVID-19 patients die, over 4 600 new infections reported

By Ngwako Malatji

The COVID-19 death toll has increased from 1877 to 1930 after 53 more patients lost their lives to the global pandemic.

Of the new deaths, 8 were recorded in Gauteng, 1 in KwaZulu-Natal, 17 from the Eastern Cape, and 27 from the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday, June 21.

Mkhize also said 4 621 people have infected by the virulent disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the  total number of infections from 92 681 to 97 302.

He also said the number of patients who won the battle against the zoonotic and deadly disease is 51 608, which translates to a recovery rate of 53 percent.

 

 

