566 more Covid-19 deaths reported in SA and 12 710 new cases reported

Johannesburg – The department of health said that the cumulative amount of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,369,426, with 12 710 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, we report a further 566 COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 38 854 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 160 412 , representing a recovery rate of 84,7%.”

In an exclusive interview held with Sunday World, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that rich countries are gobbling available vaccines in a move that could see poor and middle-income countries like South Africa failing to vaccinate millions of their vulnerable people, including frontline healthcare workers and the elderly.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 369 426. Regrettably, we report a further 566 COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 38 854 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 160 412 , representing a recovery rate of 84,7% pic.twitter.com/llJde4X9yE — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 20, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns that rich countries have weakened Covax, a global alliance of mostly low and middle-income countries that has pooled resources together to buy vaccines at a cheaper price and ensure their equitable distribution to save lives.

“We have been concerned about the vaccine issue because there seems to be sort of a nationalism around vaccines. We wanted to see vaccines as a common good, available on an equitable basis to various countries in the world,” he said.

“Our concern was obviously based on the fact that your higher-income countries were just buying out everyone. That in itself weakens Covax because Covax is a process in which various countries come together and get a vaccine cheaply on a combined basis. Those countries [rich countries] went and bought.”

