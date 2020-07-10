AKA tests positive for COVID-19

Award-winning rapper Aka, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, said today he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest celebrity to be infected with the deadly virus.

This confirmed by the rapper in a statement on Friday.

“In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and caution citizen to be more careful in their daily interactions with others AKA has chosen to make his results public,” reads the statement.

According to a reliable source he had gone to take the test on Tuesday.

He is now in self-isolation.

“Aka pleads for everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks and to hold stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitizing and washing our hands,” said the rapper in a statement.

He added that he would be documenting his recovery while in self-isolation.

The rapper is among a number of famous media personalities who have revealed their diagnosis with the novel virus.

This week, former Muvhango actress Lerato Zah Moloi announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, while former Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge also confirmed she had tested positive for the virus. Both these actresses have been self-isolation.

Reality star TT Mba and Ndaba Mandela are among the few local celebrities who have recovered from the deadly virus.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane