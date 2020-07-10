Breaking News

AKA tests positive for COVID-19

By Kabelo Khumalo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 21: AKA during the Comedy Central Roast of AKA held at Montecasino's Teatro, Fourways on February 21, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event, hosted by Pearl Thusi, boasted panellists like Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Nigerian pop star, Davido and Francois van Coke. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Award-winning rapper Aka, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, said today he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest celebrity to be infected with the deadly virus.

This confirmed by the rapper in a statement on Friday.

“In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and caution citizen to be more careful in their daily interactions with others AKA has chosen to make his results public,” reads the statement.

According to a reliable source he had gone to take the test on Tuesday.
He is now in self-isolation.

“Aka pleads for everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks and to hold stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitizing and washing our hands,” said the rapper in a statement.

He added that he would be documenting his recovery while in self-isolation.

The rapper is among a number of famous media personalities who have revealed their diagnosis with the novel virus.

This week, former Muvhango actress Lerato Zah Moloi announced that she tested positive for COVID-19, while former Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge also confirmed she had tested positive for the virus.  Both these actresses have been self-isolation.

Reality star TT Mba and Ndaba Mandela are among the few local celebrities who have recovered from the deadly virus.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

TT Mbha survives COVID-19

A well-known black real estate agent and Living The Dream With Somizi star, TT Mbha has expressed his excitement after he survived COVID-19. Last month...
Read more
Breaking News

Makers of Smirnoff dump Facebook and Twitter

Diageo SA, producers of household liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, vodkas like Smirnoff and Ciroc, Tanqueray gin, has paused all paid-for advertising on...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal