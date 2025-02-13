AmaZulu King fears for his life, appeals to Ramaphosa for help

AmaZulu monarch King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in beefing up his security.

In a letter which Sunday World has seen, authored by the king this week, he raised serious issues about his safety. He laments that his security detail has been drastically reduced without him being informed. The king says this puts his life in harm’s way.

Requests urgent attention from president

“I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to bring to your urgent attention a matter of great concern regarding the recent reduction in my security detail, which occurred without prior notification. Given the prevailing tensions within the royal house, my security threat level remains extremely high within South Africa,” he informed Ramaphosa.

The king further gave details in his letter about the crisis. He said that on February 7, during his official trip to eSwatini, his security personnel was reduced from 12 to five members.

“This drastic reduction poses a serious risk. As any adversaries aware of my limited security presence may attempt to act beyond South African borders. On 6 February 2025, I personally contacted the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, to seek immediate intervention. The Minister assured me that the matter would be addressed. Yet, to date, no action has been taken to restore my security detail,” he further explained.

No reasons given for the reduction in security

MisuZulu also lamented to Ramaphosa that he was granted the status of a former President in terms of his security detail. However, despite this, he was not receiving the full security provisions that come with the designation.

“Given the ongoing threats to my life, I respectfully urge your immediate intervention to ensure that my security is reinstated in full and without delay. I trust that this matter will receive the urgency it deserves,” he said in his letter.

Woes in his personal life amid legitimacy disputes

Despite being inaugurated back in 2022 as the king of AmaZulu, disputes around his legitimacy continue. Some of his siblings continue to question his legitimacy to the throne through various court cases. The king is also embroiled in romantic woes, having filed for divorce from his wife, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela.

