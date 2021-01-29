ANA suspends employee after abuse video goes viral

Johannesburg – Africa News Agency (ANA) has suspended one of their employees after an abuse video went viral, showing the man threatening his wife while holding their child.

Their statement reads: “The Africa News Agency (ANA) is aware of the allegations posted on social media against one of it’s employees. ANA has suspended the employee pending the outcome of an investigation.”

The media house said they are against any form of abuse and have championed anti gender based violence initiatives for several years through their Don’t Look Away Campaign.

Actor Siv Ngesi is one of several people who shared the video on their social media platforms, speaking out against it.

“His name is Courtney Africa , he is a piece of shit and he beats his wife while she holds his child!! He has been abusing her for many years! Let’s make him famous! ( I know you’ll see this you swine, I’ll wait for you or your lawyers to make contact! Come “show me”),” he wrote.

He shared the man’s employer profile which showed that he worked as a regional content manager for the organisation.

It’s alleged that the victim in the video is the one who first posted the graphic footage.

Several other celebrities responded in horror to the post shared by Ngesi.

