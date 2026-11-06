ANC and MKP to take IEC to electoral court over more than 30 000 voters’ roll irregularities

The ANC in Sedibeng in Gauteng has flagged more than 30 000 questionable voter records, missing residential addresses and duplicate identity details in Emfuleni, Midvaal and Lesedi.

The party stated on Friday that it was preparing to drag the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) before the Electoral Court over alleged irregularities in the voters’ roll, including an extraordinary 1 582 voters registered at a single residential address in Sebokeng.

The governing party’s regional leadership says its analysis of the certified voters’ roll uncovered discrepancies across Emfuleni, Midvaal and Lesedi that require urgent investigation, raising questions about the accuracy of the electoral database used in the local government elections.

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Among the findings flagged by the ANC are 32 182 voter records without residential addresses and 34 instances in which identical identity details allegedly appeared in more than one voting district.

The party announced on Friday in a statement issued by the ANC regional secretary Jason Mkhwane that it had resolved to approach the Electoral Court to seek verification of the disputed entries and appropriate legal relief.

The revelations threaten to open another front in the battle over the credibility of the electoral process, with the ANC demanding answers from the electoral body over the management and accuracy of the voters’ roll.

1 582 voters at one address

Mkhwane said that the ANC’s analysis of the voters’ roll, dated August 7, 2026, identified unusually high numbers of registered voters linked to individual residential addresses.

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“The most striking example was 23 210 Lerothodi Street in Sebokeng Unit 13, where 1 582 voters were recorded. Another address, 1454 Mareka Street in Sharpeville, had 1 256 registered voters, while 14659 Khaketla Street in Sebokeng Unit 11 had 965. At 9807 Pula Street in Evaton West, the party identified 779 voters registered against the same address,” said Mkhwane.

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The figures have prompted the ANC to demand an explanation from the IEC, particularly regarding how such large numbers of voters came to be associated with individual residential properties.

The party also wants the electoral authority to verify the disputed entries and explain the absence of residential information in thousands of voter records.

32 182 voters without addresses

Beyond the unusually high numbers recorded at individual addresses, the ANC said its investigation identified 32 182 voter records without addresses.

It also claimed that it flagged 34 instances where the same identity details appeared in more than one voting district.

These findings, according to the party, were serious enough to warrant judicial scrutiny and a formal response from the IEC.

The ANC said it had previously raised the concerns with the commission before the elections, following the Ward 28 by-election in May, which was snatched from the ruling party by the DA.

The matter had also been the subject of Electoral Court proceedings.

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“The ANC’s analysis of the roll dated 7 August 2026 found unusually high numbers of voters recorded against individual residential addresses,” said Mkhwane in the statement.

The regional leadership said the discrepancies required investigation and an explanation from the electoral authority.

ANC prepares legal challenge

The party said its legal team would advise on the application and the specific relief it intended seeking from the Electoral Court.

The party wants the disputed voter entries verified, arguing that the accuracy of the voters’ roll is fundamental to protecting the integrity of elections.

However, the ANC was careful to distinguish between irregularities in the records and allegations against individual voters.

“The discrepancies do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing by individual voters,” Mkhwane said.

The party added that its concerns were not intended to undermine the democratic choices of residents but to ensure that the electoral process remained credible.

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“We respect the democratic choices of voters. A credible voters’ roll serves every resident and every political party, and concerns about its accuracy deserve a transparent response,” said the ANC in Sedibeng.

IEC under pressure to explain

The planned court application places the IEC under pressure to account for the discrepancies identified by the ANC and explain what verification measures were undertaken.

The matter raised by the ANC in Sedibeng comes at the time the IEC had already counted 90% of votes nationally, with the counting at Emfuleni sitting at 11%.

The central question is whether the flagged entries reflect legitimate residential registration arrangements, administrative shortcomings or other problems requiring correction.

The ANC has not provided evidence that the disputed entries translated into fraudulent votes or altered the outcome of any election. It has instead called for an investigation and judicial intervention to establish the facts.

MKP supports ANC’s complaint

The MK Party in Sedibeng also lodged a complaint with the IEC in support of the objection lodged by the ANC in the same region over electoral irregularities and fraud claims emanated from elections in the region.

“uMkhonto weSizwe, Sedibeng region, hereby formally submit its support for and associates itself fully with the objection lodged by the ANC Sedibeng region. The objection is lodged in terms of Section 65 of the Electoral Act of 1998, relating to electoral irregularities and fraud that occurred on election day covering Sedibeng district municipality, namely Emfuleni, Lesedi and Midvaal local municipalities. uMkhonto weSizwe supports the entirety of the ANC objection,” said MK Party’s treasurer in Sedibeng, George Mollo.