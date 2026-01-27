ANC Joburg elective conference agency blames cops and ANC over ‘unlawful’ raid

Elections Management and Consulting Agency of Africa (EMCA), a company that presided over the ANC Johannesburg elective conference in December last year, is accusing the ANC and police of unlawfully entering the property of the agency’s former director, Noluthando “Lulu” White on Sunday.

Drama ensued when two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) scaled the wall to gain access to White’s house, claiming that they were looking for the ANC Johannesburg conference election material. The election was won by the City of Johannesburg’s MMC of Finance, Loyiso Masuku.

Ex-mayor complained of rigged election

The raid at White’s home in Pretoria was allegedly instigated by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. He wanted police to investigate the conference. And this was after former ANC Johannesburg region chairperson, Dada Morero had written to the Gauteng Provincial Task Team convenor Hope Papo and Mbalula complaining that the elections were rigged.

Morero, who was competing against Masuku, lost his position. And this triggered his formal complaint with Papo and Mbalula.

On Tuesday, EMCA said it a statement issued by its lawyer, Dikeledi Manthata, that on Sunday, two police officers accompanied by two ANC officials who claimed to be from Luthuli House, ANC headquarters, were allegedly observed unlawfully accessing White’s property by scaling the boundary wall.

“None of the individuals displayed visible identification, name tags, or credentials. The group had earlier demanded access to the premises. They … alleged that they had a ‘lead’ that ANC ballot papers would be found on the property. And they asserted that they were entitled to enter any location where such ballot papers were allegedly present.

“When requested to produce a valid search-and-seizure warrant, official identification, written authorisation from a competent authority, or documentation establishing grounds for their presence, no such documentation was provided,” said Manthata.

Scaled neighbour’s wall to access property

She added that while White was busy consulting with her lawyers, they accessed the neighbours’ property illegally. This is where they gained access to the home of the former director of EMCA.

“Upon confrontation, the SAPS officers produced a small plastic back containing ballot papers. They alleged that it had been found in a corner of the garden. Further, they claimed that the papers were intended to be concealed or tampered with. When questioned regarding the circumstances of the alleged discovery, there was a physical confrontation involving the members of the household. This now [forms] part of the criminal complaint,” said Manthata.

She added that police and the ANC officials allegedly exited the property by scaling the same boundary wall. They allegedly left with the plastic bag that they claimed had contained ballot papers as evidence.

“It is important to place on record that Ms Lulu White would not have objected to a lawful search conducted in accordance with the due process and the law. However, the manner in which these actions were carried out raises concerns regarding legality, procedural compliance, and intent.

Defamatory claims against complainant

“EMCA further categorically rejects allegations that Ms Lulu White resigned from the company in July 2025 and was subsequently replaced by her in preparation for the Johannesburg regional conference. These claims are factually incorrect, misleading and defamatory. And they appear designed to improperly implicate EMCA in matters unrelated to its mandate or operations,” said Manthata.

The agency claimed that up until Sunday, when the cops and ANC officials raided White’s house, all ballot papers remained intact and sealed in transparent ballot boxes. They are secured with five tamper-evident seals and stored in a secure and locked location.

“Access to such materials [is] only strictly limited to the designated presiding officer in accordance with established chain-of-custody protocols. The alleged discovery of ballot papers in a freshly looking black plastic bag, purportedly found in a private garden, is therefore highly irregular. It is deeply concerning and wholly inconsistent with EMCA’s ballot handling procedures,” said Manthata.