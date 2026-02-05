ANC Joburg secretary accuses City Power chair of party ‘factionalism’

Drama surrounding the controversial ANC Johannesburg regional leadership elections has escalated, with regional secretary Sasabona Mangwanye seeking answers from a prominent party member over claims that he undermined organisational unity and constitutional processes.

Manganye has written to the Ward 63 ANC member, who is also the chairperson of the board of City Power, asking him to reply to the allegations.

In the letter dated February 3, which was sent to Makhosini Kharodi and the Gauteng provincial coordinator, Hope Papo, Manganye demanded that the City Power boss explain his behavior in allegedly sowing divisions within the ANC in Johannesburg.

“Dear Comrade Makhosini, this memo serves to write to you in your capacity as a member of the African National Congress in good standing, following reports brought to the attention of the organisation regarding your conduct subsequent to the 16th ANC Greater Joburg Regional Conference.

“It has been alleged, and not yet denied, that you have been actively soliciting signatures from members of the ANC and/or delegates of the 16th Regional Conference with the stated intention of disputing the outcomes of the conference, outside of the formally prescribed constitutional dispute resolution mechanisms of the ANC.

“This conduct, if proven, is deeply concerning and potentially in violation of the ANC constitution, which binds all members to principles of organisational discipline, unity, and respect for democratic outcomes,” said Manganye.

Violation of ANC rules

Manganye added that Kharodi’s alleged actions also constituted violation of various ANC rules outlining misconduct and breaching the membership oath, and he was also accused of behaving in a manner that could cause division or negatively impact the unity of the ANC.

The regional secretary also stated in his letter that Kharodi could have violated Rule 25.17.10, which outlines misconduct involving participation in organised factional activities that go beyond the recognised norms of free debate within the ANC and threaten its unity.

“The ANC constitution further provides clear and established procedures for the lodging and adjudication of disputes arising from conferences, including the submission of objections through the electoral commission of the ANC and relevant constitutional structures.

“Any attempt to mobilise parallel processes, lobby delegates post-conference, or manufacture legitimacy for a dispute outside these channels is inconsistent with ANC constitutionalism and revolutionary discipline,” said Manganye.

Manganye instructed Kharodi to submit a written explanation clarifying whether he had solicited signatures from the delegates at the regional conference, emphasising that Kharodi should clearly explain the purpose and intended use of these signatures.

Kharodi was given three days to respond, with a stern warning that failure to do so will result in serious repercussions, which could see him being hauled before the disciplinary hearing.

“The ANC remains a disciplined movement of the people. Differences are resolved through constitutional processes, not through factional mobilisation or conduct that deepens divisions in our ranks,” said Manganye.

Letter aims to intimidate

An insider in the ANC in Johannesburg told Sunday World that the letter to Kharodi was designed to intimidate and instill fear in party members who are questioning the legitimacy of the elective conference.

The MMC of finance, Loyiso Masuku, beat City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero to become the regional chairperson of the ANC.

“Sasabona and his people are now using dirty tactics to intimidate ANC members considered problematic, as those who dare ask questions about how the conference was conducted are threatened.

“They aim to silence disgruntled members and ignore the events of the elective conference,” according to an insider.

Another ANC leader in Johannesburg pointed to a witch-hunt to deal with people who are questioning the legitimacy of the conference.

One branch leader in Johannesburg said: “As you can see based on that letter, the newly elected leadership is going after delegates who are asking uncomfortable questions.

“They have started targeting people who are not aligned with them, and their intention is clear: the new REC [regional elective conference] is now declaring war on those who are unhappy with how they were elected to office.”

