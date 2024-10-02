ANC politician shot in apparent retaliation over water activism

An ANC politician in Mpumalanga is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in what community members suspect is a targeted attack due to his outspoken activism.

Sizwe Nyambi, a resident of Schoemansdal in Ward 28 of the Nkomazi Local Municipality, was shot on Tuesday evening. This happened shortly after he attended a council meeting in KaMhlushwa. And at the meeting he publicly accused municipal workers of sabotaging water supply efforts to the community.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed the shooting. However, he refrained from speculating on the motive behind the attack.

Ambushed as he arrived home from a council meeting

“According to our information, the victim arrived at his home with a companion at around 9.20pm. As he exited his vehicle to open the gate, an armed man dressed in a black jersey and white hat approached and fired several shots. The victim sustained injuries as a result,” said Mdhluli.

Despite Nyambi’s attempts to flee towards his house, the assailant continued firing before fleeing the scene. Nyambi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, fighting for his life.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Nkomazi community. Many are expressing anger and frustration over the ongoing water crisis. And the apparent targeting of those who speak out against corruption.

The attack occurred shortly after Nyambi did a live Facebook video broadcast. In it he vowed not to be silenced for speaking out against corrupt officials. He also explained his reasons for attending the council meeting, despite not holding a council position.

Nyambi is a former leader of the Tshwane University of Technology student representative council under the ANC banner. He is credited by his community for mobilising local businesses to install JoJo tanks to address the water crisis.

Been at forefront of resolving water crisis in the community

However, his efforts have been met with resistance. Tanker drivers are now even accused of avoiding areas equipped with JoJo tanks. They are unwilling to fill up the JoJo tanks with water. This amid accusations of the existence of water mafias. These groupings are suspected of being behind the refusal to fill up JoJo tanks.

Reason being that if community members have water in JoJo tanks, it will cut off demand for water from water mafias. Some of these are linked to the municipality, according to community members.

In his video, Nyambi addressed the water shortage. He laid blame on municipal workers for deliberately withholding services after the cutting of overtime hours.

“We have a serious issue in Nkomazi. There has been no water since the municipality reduced overtime hours. In retaliation, the workers have begun sabotaging us,” said Nyambi.

Water tanker drivers blamed for water mafia-style sabotage

“I am deeply hurt. Even when they don’t provide water, we have installed tanks, hoping the tankers will come. But they haven’t.”

Nyambi went on to accuse municipal workers of seeking personal gain by selling water to certain businesses. They do this instead of delivering it to the people, he said.

“All 33 wards in Nkomazi are crying out for water. This is not the failure of councillors, but of the officials who are sabotaging us,” he said.

“The ANC will suffer in the 2026 elections because of the arrogance of these municipal workers.”

Nyambi’s accusations were echoed by several community members. They also suspect that water tankers are being used to extort money from desperate residents.

Facebook messages of support keep pouring in for Nyambi.

“You are being hated for the truth, leadership. Okusalayo, they are hearing you completely,” said Sonto Constance.

Another Facebook user, Nelisiwe Charlotte Khoza, said: “They don’t want the truth. They’d rather take a life.”

Police, municipality investigating

Nkomazi municipal spokesperson Cyril Ripinga confirmed the matter. He said that the municipality is investigating allegations of sabotage. Although no specific individuals have been identified, he said.

“As a municipality, we are deeply concerned by these allegations and have launched an investigation. We have asked for names or any proof from residents, but none has been provided so far. However, we will not rest until we uncover the truth,” said Ripinga.

