ANC’s Jessie Duarte demands answers from Eskom boss and Minister Pravin Gordhan

Johannesburg – While delivering her keynote address on the Local Government Plan for Renewal, ANC’s Jessie Duarte lashed out on Eskom’s rapid load shedding.

The power utility implemented stage-four load shedding on Wednesday, amid severe constraints as a result of trips and shutdowns at its five power stations.

The embattled state entity intensified this stage after a total generation of 14 957 MW broke down in the early hours of the morning.

The party’s deputy secretary-general was answering the unexpected question raised from the floor, following the occurrence of power cuts.

“The ANC is demanding clear, unequivocal answers from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter following ongoing power interruptions,” said Duarte.

“What’s going on in Eskom, why is this thing not able to be resolved?” asked frustrated Duarte.

“This is unacceptable, you cannot pull a statement like this, without giving us a reason as our people have businesses to run, and children to feed, this goes to both Gordan and de Ruyter,” she said.

“It’s totally impermissible our people need answers now, we need electricity as we are entitled to it,” lashed out Duarte.

In a released statement from Eskom, the country’s major power supply said:

“Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down.

“This constrained the power system further requiring extensive use of emergency reserves and therefore, hampering the recovery of these reserves.

“We remind customers that load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system regardless of the stage of load shedding.

The implementation of Stage 4 load shedding is, therefore, no cause for alarm as the power system remains to be effectively controlled,” Eskom said in a statement.

The ANC launched the Local Government Barometer on the occasion of the 104th Anniversary of Oliver Tambo ahead of the 01 November Local Government Elections.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba