Another ANC leader succumbs to coronavirus

Tributes are pouring in after the death of another prominent ANC member as a result of the coronavirus, which has killed millions globally.

ANC KwaZulu Natal spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, two days after the virus claimed the life of North West MEC for Cooperative Governance Gordon Kegakilwe, who died on Monday.

Mthembu, a former mayor of KwaDukuza, was admitted to hospital a few days ago and died on Wednesday, according to ANC sources with knowledge of the matter.

The party was expected to release a statement later today (Wednesday).

The DA was also hit by the virus. On Tuesday, Langeberg mayor, Henry Jansen, in the Western Cape also died due to the coronavirus.

The virus has also infected some senior leaders in the North West province and forced them into self-quarantine.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus, and that MEC Of Public Works Saliva Molapisi, has also tested positive for COVID-19 and was also in self-isolation.

ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile is also in self-quarantine after a staffer in his office tested positive.

George Matlala